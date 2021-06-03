The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.83

Shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.83 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 92382 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.67.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.
About The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)
The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hong Kong and China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.