The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The J. M. Smucker in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will earn $2.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $135.93 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $139.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,530.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

