The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total transaction of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $135.93 on Thursday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $101.89 and a one year high of $139.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

