The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Bought by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 74.3% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,269. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

