The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 638 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.22. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.65, a current ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RCKT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

