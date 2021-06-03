The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $936,000 Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Match Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Match Group by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTCH stock opened at $139.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.69.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

