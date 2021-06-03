The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $993,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.62 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.99 and a one year high of $58.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of -0.12.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 12.39%.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

