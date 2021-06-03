The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,161,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,779,000 after acquiring an additional 164,504 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $24,600,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 286,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,212,000 after acquiring an additional 59,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $93.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.95. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $96.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.68 and a beta of 1.63.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.42. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts bought 2,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at $529,994.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NPO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

