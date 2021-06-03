The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,018 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $1,751,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,087,250 and sold 4,309 shares valued at $52,785. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.