The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,774 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares during the period. THB Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,357,638 shares of company stock worth $11,823,305. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.33 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

