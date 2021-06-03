The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,093,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512,663 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.82% of The New York Times worth $662,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,230 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in The New York Times by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,880,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,226,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in The New York Times during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,855,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The New York Times by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,450,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,105,000 after purchasing an additional 556,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 67.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.04. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $37.21 and a 12 month high of $58.73.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The New York Times’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

