The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,922 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.71 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 4,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $269,151.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,614.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

