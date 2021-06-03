The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 5,650 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 15.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

