The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 468,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,923,000 after acquiring an additional 594,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 288,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,303,000 after purchasing an additional 61,190 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $133,992.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,670 shares of company stock worth $8,332,884 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.78%. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.