The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $478,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Catalent by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

In other news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,267 shares of company stock worth $6,850,694. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $100.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $127.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.44.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

