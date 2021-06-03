The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,735 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,728 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,374,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 706,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after acquiring an additional 370,504 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,011,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after acquiring an additional 282,496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,140,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,791,000 after acquiring an additional 143,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other WSFS Financial news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $101,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,045. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $62,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,884 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,574. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS opened at $53.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.37. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $55.18.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $162.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

