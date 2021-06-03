The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after acquiring an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after acquiring an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Incyte by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,512,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,918,000 after purchasing an additional 45,598 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.45.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.26 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

