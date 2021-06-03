The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

