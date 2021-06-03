The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.000-9.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.83 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.76 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded down $6.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.46. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMG. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $247.57.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.42, for a total transaction of $337,380.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,640,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,856,233.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

