The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,366 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies accounts for about 1.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,646 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.73 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.47.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,759 shares of company stock worth $2,871,600 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.