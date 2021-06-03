The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised shares of The Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $749.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TTD traded down $14.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $567.52. The stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,575. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $317.45 and a 12-month high of $972.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.79.

Shares of The Trade Desk are going to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total transaction of $32,347,659.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,284,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,267 shares of company stock worth $72,673,838. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.