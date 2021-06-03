thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of thyssenkrupp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

TKAMY traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. 5,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,419. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.17.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

