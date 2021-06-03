Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Shares Up 9.8%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) rose 9.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19. Approximately 72,132 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 771% from the average daily volume of 8,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tokyu Fudosan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Tokyu Fudosan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About Tokyu Fudosan (OTCMKTS:TTUUF)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Urban Development, Residential, Property Management, Real-Estate Agents, Wellness, Tokyu Hands, and Innovation Business segments.

