Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Trading Up 0.8%

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) shares were up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.24.

About Total Access Communication Public (OTCMKTS:TACYY)

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless telecommunications services in Thailand. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Telephone Service and Related Services; and Sales of Handsets and Starter Kits. It primarily offers its services in 800 MHz and 1800 MHz frequency bands.

