TotemFi (TOTM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $153,625.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. TotemFi has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $153,625.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00001260 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00070080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.57 or 0.00283992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00186556 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.03 or 0.01239275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,555.60 or 1.00082485 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032758 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,686,183 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

