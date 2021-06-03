TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Analysts expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.74. TowneBank reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.18. 4,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.29. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 119,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

