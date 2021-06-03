TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,603,000 after purchasing an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,823,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth about $16,326,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 575,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TowneBank by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,604 shares during the last quarter. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TOWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised TowneBank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.29. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.28 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.