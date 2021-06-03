TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.37

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.
About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
