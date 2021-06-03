TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.37

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 403.01, a current ratio of 403.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -57.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRTX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

About TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

