TPI Fund Managers Ltd Acquires 16,110 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,110 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 74,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.56, for a total transaction of $24,781,752.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.44. The stock had a trading volume of 354,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.78. The firm has a market cap of $925.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

