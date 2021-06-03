TPI Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 1,698 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $8,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of Allegion by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,056,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,753,000 after buying an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 16.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 823,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,458,000 after buying an additional 113,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

NYSE ALLE traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $137.91. 2,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,547. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.