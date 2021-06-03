TPI Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 119,727 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,000. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 3.0% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,096 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $157,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,293.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,221. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.86.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

