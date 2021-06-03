Traders Purchase Large Volume of C4 Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 992 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,526% compared to the typical volume of 61 call options.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $566,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCCC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,758. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $48.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

