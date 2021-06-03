Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plains GP Call Options (NYSE:PAGP)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,738 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,407% compared to the average daily volume of 248 call options.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Plains GP alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Plains GP by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Plains GP by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.