Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.81

Shares of Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.81 and traded as high as C$4.01. Tree Island Steel shares last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 18,862 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.81. The company has a market cap of C$113.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71.

Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tree Island Steel Ltd. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Tree Island Steel news, Director Theodore Alfred Leja acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$3.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,156.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$117,469.44. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,000 shares of company stock worth $72,626.

About Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL)

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

