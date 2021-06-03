Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,799 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,799 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in General Motors by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,509,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $223,030,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $135,031,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in General Motors by 858.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,909.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $59.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.75. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a one year low of $23.33 and a one year high of $63.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

