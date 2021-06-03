Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $295,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Trillium Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

