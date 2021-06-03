Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $498,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Chevron by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

