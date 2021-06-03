Trillium Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 28.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 29.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $8,036,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

ZBH stock opened at $161.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

