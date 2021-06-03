Trillium Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 9,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific stock opened at $224.45 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $161.41 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

