Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Buys C$332,000.00 in Stock

Trilogy International Partners Inc. (TSE:TRL) Director Brad Horwitz bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,941,982.08.

Brad Horwitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trilogy International Partners alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, Brad Horwitz purchased 119,900 shares of Trilogy International Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.20 per share, with a total value of C$264,307.56.

TSE TRL opened at C$2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$119.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.78. Trilogy International Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.85 and a 12 month high of C$2.11.

Trilogy International Partners (TSE:TRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$220.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy International Partners Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRL. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$3.40 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of Trilogy International Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Trilogy International Partners from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Trilogy International Partners Company Profile

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trilogy International Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trilogy International Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.