TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 417.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,470 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth $251,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 202,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,191,000 after buying an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $83.83. 271,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,852,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $137.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,997 shares of company stock worth $8,454,200. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

