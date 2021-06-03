TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 23,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% during the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 17,814 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $32,239.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,620 shares in the company, valued at $789,551.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.33. 8,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

