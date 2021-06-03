TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 177 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after acquiring an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,094,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,219,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $232.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.62.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,514.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,730. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.51. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.01 and a 12 month high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

