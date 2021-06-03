TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Sells 96 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in KLA by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 179,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,004 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC bought a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $6.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $309.36. 4,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,947. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $171.31 and a 1-year high of $359.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total transaction of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at $19,187,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

