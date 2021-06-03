Triodos Investment Management BV Cuts Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Triodos Investment Management BV decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for about 2.1% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Triodos Investment Management BV owned 0.07% of Xylem worth $13,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,872,363. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.31.

Shares of XYL traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.24. The stock had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,448. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.92 and a fifty-two week high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.