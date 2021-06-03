TRON Price Tops $0.0801 on Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 3rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $5.74 billion and $1.25 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TRON has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000204 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002482 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000466 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.