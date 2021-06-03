TROY (TROY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.32 Million

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. TROY has a market capitalization of $98.07 million and $7.32 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TROY coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00070512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.25 or 0.00339966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00230494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.75 or 0.01184448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003638 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.48 or 0.99984194 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034127 BTC.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,108,333 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

Buying and Selling TROY

