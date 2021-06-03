Truist Securiti Weighs in on Avantor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $16.37 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,175,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

