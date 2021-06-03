TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 29th total of 871,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 391,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ TRST opened at $37.46 on Thursday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a P/E ratio of 66.89 and a beta of 1.21.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 251.85%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

