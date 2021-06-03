TrustToken Reaches Market Cap of $50.87 Million (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TrustToken has traded 45.8% higher against the US dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00082488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00024397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.01012932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,630.60 or 0.09377366 BTC.

TrustToken Coin Profile

TrustToken (TRU) is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. The official website for TrustToken is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrustToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

